Rijiju proposes to send Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday proposed to refer the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2024 to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. While the opposition opposed the bill, saying it was violative of the Constitution, Rijiju defended the amendments and countered every argument put forth by the opposition parties.

Rijiju said that the Opposition is misleading Muslims. "Till last night, Muslim delegations came to me. Many MPs have told me that the mafia has taken over Waqf boards. Some MPs have said that they personally support the bill but can't say it due to their political parties. We have held multi-layered country-wide consultations on this bill," he said.

The Union Minister said that the bill was based on the report of the Sachar Committee, which called for reforms in the Waqf Boards. He said there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. "Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them."

Rijiju said the "Waqf board was captured by the mafia" and that the government received over a hundred land-grabbing complaints.

Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh backed the Bill, saying it was not anti-Muslim. "This law is being made to bring transparency. The Opposition is comparing it with temples. They are diverting from the main issue. KC Venugopal should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed. Which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities," he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the bill, arguing that it violates all principles of the judiciary. "The government is restricting the management of the Waqf board. Hindu boards are recognised by usage and custom. You are stopping me from praying," he said.