Centre introduces Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: What is the bill about, key features and more

In a move that has ignited significant debate among Muslim organisations and opposition parties, the Modi 3.0 government has tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. This legislation marks the first major initiative from the current administration, aiming to reform the registration process for waqf properties through a centralised portal.

On Thursday, the parliament witnessed the introduction of a bill that seeks to rename the existing Waqf Act of 1995 to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act. This proposed rebranding symbolises a broader effort to enhance oversight and management of waqf properties nationwide.

What is Waqf?

Waqf pertains to properties that are designated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes in accordance with Islamic law.

Once a property is established as waqf, it cannot be revoked. With approximately 30 waqf boards managing over 9 lakh acres of land valued at an estimated Rs 1.2 lakh crore, waqf boards rank as the third-largest landowners in India, following the Railways and the Defence Ministry.

Key Features of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

- The bill proposes several significant reforms, including establishing a Central Waqf Council alongside state Waqf Boards. Notably, these bodies will have representation from Muslim women and non-Muslims, with provisions to appoint two women to all state boards as well as to the central council.

- One of the more contentious elements of the bill is the proposal to designate the District Collector as the primary authority in determining whether a property is classified as waqf or government land. This shifts the responsibility away from the Waqf Tribunal, an adjustment that critics argue could lead to the misuse of authority by vested interests seeking to acquire valuable properties.

- Additionally, the legislation outlines the creation of a separate Board of Auqaf specifically for the Boharas and Aghakhanis, ensuring representation for Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, and Aghakhanis within waqf boards.

- Alongside these changes, the bill aims to grant the central government the authority to initiate audits of waqf properties through auditors appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

- Another notable aspect of the proposed law is the mandate for a valid waqfnama, which serves as an official deed for expressing one's intention to dedicate a property as waqf. This contrasts with the current law, which allows for oral agreements.