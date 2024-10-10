RIP Ratan Tata: Amit Shah to attend industrialist's funeral in Worli, PM Modi dials Noel Tata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata's funeral in Worli on Thursday. The Home Minister will visit Mumbai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

The octagenarian industrialist died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday night. He had been admitted in the hospital's ICU ward since Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani were among the first ones to rush to the hospital upon hearing about Tata's death.

PM Modi dialed Tata's half-brother Noel Tata to express condolences at the latter's irreparable loss. Noel Tata is currently serving on the boards of various Tata companies.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the first visitors at Tata's Colaba home to pay his last respects to the industry titan. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid her tributes to the doyen of India Inc.

Sitharaman said that Tata left an indelible mark on the society while highlighting the latter's resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X. "Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.