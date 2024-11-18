'Rs 3000 for every woman, free bus...': Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on Narendra Modi-led BJP, promises ambitious pro-poor reforms in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra gears up for the November 20 state assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his campaign, presenting the upcoming polls as a fight between the interests of a few billionaires and the majority of the state's population, particularly the poor, farmers, and youth.

In a recent statement, Gandhi sharply criticized the powerful corporate interests allegedly seeking to control Mumbai's land. He said, “The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies, an election between one or two billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands.” According to Gandhi, it is estimated that a significant amount—approximately Rs 1 lakh crore—could be handed over to a single billionaire if the current trend continues.

Related Articles

#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElection | Mumbai: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The… pic.twitter.com/PZ3RPrPy6o — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

Focusing on the plight of the marginalized, Gandhi made clear his position, saying, “Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, the youth need help. We are committed to supporting them.”

Gandhi went on to outline several key initiatives that the Congress-led alliance in Maharashtra plans to implement if they win the upcoming elections. “We will deposit ₹3000 in every woman’s bank account for free, introduce bus travel for women and farmers, and waive loans up to Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, we will ensure ₹7,000 per quintal for soybean farmers,” he added.

One of the more ambitious promises involves a caste census. Gandhi emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to pushing forward a caste census in Maharashtra, akin to those already underway in other states like Telangana and Karnataka. “We will get the caste census done in Maharashtra just as we are doing in Telangana and Karnataka,” he affirmed.

The Congress leader’s remarks come at a time when political rhetoric in Maharashtra is intensifying, with rival parties asserting their own visions for the state's future. Gandhi’s direct appeal to women, farmers, and the marginalized classes highlights his effort to position the Congress party as the champion of social welfare in contrast to the economic policies of its opponents.

As the political discourse around Maharashtra’s future deepens, these promises and the clash of ideologies will likely play a significant role in shaping voter decisions ahead of the election.