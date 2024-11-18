'Who takes Rahul Gandhi seriously?': Nitin Gadkari dismisses RaGa's 'Modi is losing memory' comments

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as inconsequential, asserting that the public should not take them seriously.

In an interview with PTI, Gadkari stated, "The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, nobody takes him seriously. People should not attach importance to his statements."

This comment came in response to Gandhi’s recent critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he likened Modi’s memory lapses to those of U.S. President Joe Biden. Gadkari called the allegations “irresponsible” and devoid of substance.

Reflecting on the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Gadkari expressed confidence in public support. He acknowledged setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha polls, attributing them to "confusion created by the opposition." He elaborated, “There was a false narrative during the elections suggesting we would amend the Constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let me be clear—there is no question of changing the Constitution. Neither will we do it, nor will we allow anyone else to."

Emphasising the alliance’s developmental agenda, Gadkari underlined its unity amidst diversity. "We are contesting on the plank of development. Some worship in temples, others in mosques, gurdwaras, or churches, but we are all Bharatiya. For us, the nation is above everything else," he said, countering criticism over controversial remarks like “batenge toh katenge” made by BJP leaders.

Addressing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s opposition to Yogi Adityanath’s statement, Gadkari clarified, "We are different parties within the alliance, and it is natural to have differing opinions. However, media often misinterprets statements, leading to misconceptions. The call for unity was about standing together against terrorism and Naxalism."

When questioned about Rahul Gandhi’s push for a caste census, Gadkari shifted the focus to broader socio-economic issues. “The real issue is about the welfare of villages, the poor, and farmers. Poverty knows no caste or religion. A Muslim pays the same price for petrol as anyone else,” he remarked.

On speculation about him returning as BJP President, Gadkari quashed the rumours, saying, "I have been the BJP president before and do not aspire to take that role again."

Gadkari concluded by reiterating confidence in the Mahayuti alliance under PM Modi’s leadership, stating that voters have seen through the "lies propagated by the opposition" and are ready to support a government focused on progress and stability.

