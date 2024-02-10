‘Rs 50 lakh contract given to kill me’: NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal after getting death threat

Chhagan Bhujbal, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister, reported receiving a death threat. The threat was communicated through a letter that arrived at his office in Nashik, which disturbingly detailed that a contract of Rs 50 lakh had been given to assassinate him. The letter included specific information such as car numbers, phone numbers, and locations where meetings were held.

"I have received a letter at my office, stating that a contract of Rs 50 lakh has been given to someone to have me killed. The letter contains details such as car numbers, phone numbers, and locations of meetings. I have been receiving threats and calls for several months now. Since I am involved in politics, threats and attacks have occurred before," NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said. "As usual, I have forwarded this letter to the police," he added.

Bhujbal's office informed news agency ANI that an unidentified person sent a letter to the NCP leader's office in Nashik, revealing details of a contract allegedly given to eliminate him.

The letter revealed that a contract was allegedly assigned to five individuals, and the payment for this contract was set at Rs 50 lakh.

“Since I have been in politics, I have received several threats over the years and have also been attacked. Like always, it has been forwarded to the police,” Bhujbal further added.

Chhagan Bhujbal is a prominent leader within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community and has recently been in the news for his criticism of the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas. He described this move as a "backdoor entry" into the OBC quota, expressing concerns that it would undermine the reservations meant for the actual backward classes. His stance has led to tensions with the Maratha community, which has been agitating for inclusion in the OBC category to access reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

The receipt of the threat letter has prompted calls from Bhujbal's supporters for increased security measures to ensure his safety. The Nashik police are currently investigating the contents of the letter and assessing the need for additional protection for the NCP leader.

This incident comes amidst political turmoil within the NCP, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, which was seen as a setback for the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar.

Also Read: CAA will be implemented before 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah