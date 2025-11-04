₹30,000 one-time aid for women, Old Pension Scheme to be restored: Tejashwi Yadav's last-minute promises to Bihar voters

On the final day of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav detailed a series of welfare measures aimed at women, farmers, and government employees, reaffirming key points from the alliance's manifesto.

The announcements, made ahead of the initial polling phase set for 6 November, are designed to bolster the opposition's appeal against the current government.

Highlighting direct benefits for women, Yadav declared, "After we form the government, on Makar Sankranti (January 14), we will deposit ₹30,000 for an entire year into the accounts of women under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana."

This initiative, part of the RJD-Congress joint manifesto, targets women from financially vulnerable and backward communities with a monthly transfer of ₹2,500 if the Grand Alliance wins.

The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana is positioned as a counter to the ruling government's entrepreneurship scheme, which recently credited ₹10,000 each into the bank accounts of 2.5 million women. The timing of these promises underscores the heightened competition for women's votes in the final stretch of the campaign.

Yadav stated, "If our government comes to power, we will provide a bonus of ₹300 per quintal on paddy crops, in addition to the MSP. We will provide a bonus of ₹400 per quintal on wheat, in addition to the MSP." The bonuses are positioned as additional support for Bihar's farmers, potentially enhancing their earnings during procurement seasons.

Further emphasising agricultural support, Yadav assured free electricity for irrigation and highlighted efforts to raise prices for key crops. He also announced that Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) representatives would be given the status of public representatives, with the government considering honorariums for PACS managers.

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees remains a prominent promise. Yadav said health workers would be posted within 70 kilometres of their home districts, addressing a long-standing demand of nurses.

Yadav projected confidence in the Grand Alliance’s prospects, stating that "the public is in a mood for change" and asserting that the ruling NDA would be ousted.

The pledges are made as voters prepare for the first phase of polling, with campaign activities concluding on Tuesday.