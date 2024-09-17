scorecardresearch
Business Today
India
₹7,000 crore deals, 11,516 jobs, and Ford’s comeback: What TN CM Stalin bagged from his 17-day US trip

Chief Minister Stalin’s visit also saw investment agreements with several global firms, including semiconductor companies like Applied Materials, Microchip Technology, and Nokia, as well as major technology firms like Apple and Google, which he invited to further invest in the state.

These deals are expected to generate 11,516 jobs in regions such as Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai, and Kancheepuram. These deals are expected to generate 11,516 jobs in regions such as Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai, and Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent trip to the United States concluded with investment agreements worth ₹7,000 crore. The deals were secured with 18 companies, targeting both the expansion of existing operations and new greenfield projects. 

In Chicago, the Chief Minister announced investment commitments of ₹2,666 crore with firms like Jabil and Rockwell Automation, aimed at bolstering the state’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Jabil, a Fortune 500 company known for providing electronics manufacturing services, committed ₹2,000 crore to establish a new unit in Tiruchirappalli, generating 5,000 jobs. 

Similarly, Rockwell Automation will invest ₹666 crore to expand its operations in Kanchipuram. These investments are expected to provide substantial employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu's industrial regions.

The state also inked an agreement with Autodesk, a major player in software products and services for industries like architecture, construction, and manufacturing. This partnership is designed to enhance skills development among Tamil Nadu’s youth and boost the competitiveness of MSMEs and startups.

During the trip, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who accompanied Stalin, underscored the significance of these agreements. He stated, “The focus of the visit was on distributive growth and job creation. We are ensuring that Tamil Nadu remains at the forefront when companies are looking to move out of China.” He added that the focus on the “China plus one” strategy has already positioned the state as a key destination for companies shifting their manufacturing bases from China.

Chief Minister Stalin’s visit also saw investment agreements with several global firms, including semiconductor companies like Applied Materials, Microchip Technology, and Nokia, as well as major technology firms like Apple and Google, which he invited to further invest in the state.

What all was signed

  • Investment agreements worth  ₹7,000 crore crore from 19 MoUs, involving 18 Fortune 500 companies. These deals are expected to generate 11,516 jobs in regions such as Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai, and Kancheepuram.
  • Major deals include a ₹2,000-crore MoU with Jabil to establish an electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchirappalli, expected to create 5,000 jobs, and a ₹666-crore investment by Rockwell Automation to expand its Kanchipuram unit. Autodesk also signed an agreement to provide skill development for youth and support MSMEs and startups.
  • The U.S. machinery manufacturer Caterpillar signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing facilities in Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri with a ₹500 crore investment. This further strengthens the longstanding relationship between Tamil Nadu and Caterpillar.
  • In addition to signed agreements, Stalin met with Ford Motors to discuss resuming production in Maraimalai Nagar, while talks with BNY Mellon explored potential AI investments. Google has committed to setting up AI labs in Tamil Nadu to train youth under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
  • Ford Motor will be resuming operations at its Chennai plant, aiming to boost exports and hire 2,500-3,000 employees. Ford’s President of International Markets Group, Kay Hart, emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging the state’s manufacturing expertise to serve global markets.

Published on: Sep 17, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
