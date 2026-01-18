₹830 crore infra push: PM Modi launches port, rail, and waterway projects in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and dedicated to the nation infrastructure projects worth over ₹830 crore across West Bengal’s ports, railways, and inland waterways sectors. The announcements were made during an event at Singur in Hooghly district.

“For a developed India, the development of Eastern India is essential,” Modi told the gathering, adding that the past 24 hours had been “unprecedented” for Bengal’s rail connectivity.

Among the key highlights was the launch of three Amrit Bharat Express trains and the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. The new rail services aim to enhance connectivity between West Bengal and key regions including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and the Prime Minister’s constituency, Varanasi.

Speaking at the launch of key development projects in Singur. These initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, improve ease of living and accelerate West Bengal’s growth.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, which includes an Inland Water Transport terminal and a Road Over Bridge. Spread over 900 acres, the terminal is designed to handle 2.7 million tonnes of cargo annually. The project is expected to ease logistics pressure on Kolkata, reduce congestion and pollution, and support local employment across logistics and transport services.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art electric catamaran in Kolkata — one of six indigenously built by Cochin Shipyard for inland water transport. Powered by lithium-titanate battery technology, the vessel will enable zero-emission travel on the Hooghly and promote river tourism and last-mile connectivity.

Additionally, Modi launched the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line, part of the larger Tarkeshwar-Bishnupur project. The new line, along with a train service on the route, is expected to benefit residents of Bankura district, offering better access for commuters, students, and pilgrims.

Highlighting India’s focus on green and multi-modal transport, the Prime Minister said the new infrastructure would integrate ports, waterways, highways, and airports, cutting logistics costs and boosting mobility.

“The infrastructure being developed will transform Hooghly into a warehousing and trading hub, bring in hundreds of crores in investment, and create thousands of jobs,” he said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Shantanu Thakur, and Sukanta Majumdar were among those present at the event.