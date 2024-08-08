'Rumours floating that Om Birla's powers will be curtailed': Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah spar during heated debate in Parliament over Waqf Board issue

In a heated Lok Sabha debate on Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav sparred with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the house. Yadav started by accusing the government of undermining the authority of the Speaker Om Birla, which ended up sparking a strong rebuttal from Shah.

The exchange took place during discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which Yadav vehemently criticized.

"This bill is part of a well-orchestrated political agenda," Yadav asserted. "Mr. Speaker, I've heard rumours in the lobby that some of your powers are being curtailed, and we may have to fight to protect your rights. I oppose this bill."

In response, Shah hit out strongly at Yadav. “Akhilesh ji, you cannot speak in such a vague manner. You are not the protector of the Speaker’s rights,” he said.

Yadav, who is a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, went on to accuse the BJP of using the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a façade, or a front, to facilitate land deals benefiting its members. Before the session had started, he had taken to social media platform 'X' to express his discontent.

"The BJP is acting like a real estate company. It should change its name to the 'Bhartiya Zameen Party' instead of 'Bhartiya Janata Party,' he had insinuated.

He further alleged that Waqf Board lands are just another target in a series of land acquisition schemes aimed at serving the BJP's interests, citing similar moves with Defence, Railways, and Nazul lands. "Why doesn't the BJP just declare, 'Issued in the interest of BJP'?" Yadav questioned.

Moreover, Yadav demanded a "written guarantee" that Waqf Board lands would not be sold off.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which introduces significant changes to the existing Waqf law, aims to ensure broader representation in Waqf boards, including Muslim women and non-Muslims. It also proposes renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995.

Among the key changes, the bill seeks to eliminate Section 40 of the current law, which grants the board authority over decisions related to Waqf properties. It also proposes a more diverse composition of the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards, along with the establishment of separate boards for Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis, and other marginalized groups within the Muslim community.