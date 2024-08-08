'Excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members': Akhilesh Yadav voices strong opposition to Waqf Board amendments

In a charged session of Parliament today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong opposition to the newly introduced Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the government of political maneuvering. "This bill being introduced is being done with a political aim in mind," Yadav declared.

He further asserted, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is just an excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members." His comments highlight the growing concerns among opposition parties about the potential implications of the proposed amendments.

Related Articles

The government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today, facing immediate backlash from several INDIA bloc MPs. The Bill aims to bring significant changes to the 1995 law, including the inclusion of Muslim women on Waqf boards and the requirement for thorough verification of land before it is declared as Waqf property.

While these amendments are presented as progressive steps towards inclusivity and transparency, they have been met with resistance. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed the move as ‘unacceptable’. Members of the INDIA bloc have also expressed their intent to oppose any changes to the Waqf Act, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity and purpose of Waqf properties.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the proposed amendments will fare in the face of strong opposition both within and outside Parliament.