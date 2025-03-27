Russian President Putin to visit India soon, first since start of Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that preparations were underway for President Vladimir Putin to visit India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation.

In July last year, Prime Minister Modi visited Russia where he discussed ways to further shore up bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers. He began the high-profile visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, in his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president hosted a private dinner for the Indian prime minister at the former’s residence on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Ukraine conflict also came up during Modi's talks with Putin. Modi told Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and that peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets.

President Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for trying to help find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. "I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, particularly trying to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means," Putin was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

Modi was officially conferred the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ award by President Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries. The award was announced in 2019.