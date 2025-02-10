In a first, Russia's Su-57E Felon meets US F-35 at Aero India in Bengaluru

As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Monday, among the key attractions will be Russia's Su-57E Felon and American F-35 Lightning II, the two most advanced combat aircraft in the world. It will be a first when the two aircraft will stand side by side at the same event in a dramatic display of rival airpower.

However, only the Su-57 Felon will participate in aerial demonstrations, while the F-35 will be limited to static display.

Both Su-57E Felon and F-35 are fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities.

Russia meets USA at #AeroIndia2025 🤩



🇷🇺 Su-57E Felon 🤝🏻 🇺🇸 F-35 Lightning II



For the first time ever, two 5th Gen Stealth Rivals are at one airshow!!!



A rare glimpse of next-gen airpower at Asia's largest Aerospace & Defence Exhibition in #Bengaluru 🇷🇺⚡🇺🇸



AERO INDIA 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/IITyFjrqau — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) February 8, 2025

Su-57E Felon

Developed by Sukhoi, the Su-57 is a premier stealth multirole fighter, designed for air superiority and strike missions. Equipped with advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology, the aircraft, which entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces in December 2020, is expected to replace the MiG-29 and Su-27. Its unique features include covertness of combat operation due to low signature level in the radar field, ensure continued supersonic cruise flight, solve the whole range of fighter and strike tasks that are assigned on tactical aviation. The prospective multirole fighter is designed for execution of a wide range of combat tasks while operating against aerial, ground and surface targets day-and-night with the use of the up-to-date progressive guided and unguided weaponry.

Su-57E Felon is equipped with the most advanced avionics suite, armament and self-defense complexes. Advanced intelligent support of the fighter and high level of automation ensure effective piloting of the aircraft and execution of the whole range of combat tasks with one pilot.

F-35

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II is a widely deployed fifth-generation fighter with advanced stealth, situational awareness, and networked combat capabilities. It is a multirole combat aircraft designed for air superiority, strike missions, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Designed to operate from conventional runways, the F-35A is the most common variant operated by the United States Air Force and most international allied customers.

Here are the other aircraft featured at Aero India 2025:

America's KC-135 Stratotanker

The US KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the US Air Force and has been at work for over six decades. It comes with four turbofans, mounted under 35-degree swept wings, power the KC-135 to takeoffs at gross weights of up to 322,500 pounds. A cargo deck above the refueling system can hold a mixed load of passengers and cargo. Depending on fuel storage configuration, the KC-135 can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo.

The KC-135 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations.

America's B-1B Lancer

The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic strategic bomber renowned for its unmatched speed and precision strike capability. It is built for rapid response and strategic dominance. Nicknamed “The Bone,” the B-1B Lancer is a long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber, which has served the US Air Force since 1985, says the Boeing website. It was originally designed for nuclear capabilities. The B-1 switched to an exclusively conventional combat role in the mid-1990s.

Indigenous aircraft

India will showcase LCA MK 1A, Hansa-NG, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), HTT-40 and SU-30 MKI.

MK 1A is a multirole fighter aircraft developed by India under the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme. It is an advanced version of the LCA MK 1, which has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HANSA-NG, HANSA-or New Generation, is a first-of-its-kind, indigenously developed aircraft trainer. It is among the most advanced flying trainers.

At the Aero India curtain-raiser on Sunday, Rajnath Singh that India's domestic defence production has surpassed a record Rs. 1.27 lakh crore. "By the end of 2025-26, we expect this figure to exceed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore. Additionally, our defence exports have also crossed a record Rs 21,000 crore, and by the end of 2025-26, we anticipate this figure to surpass Rs 30,000 crore. I am confident that this event will further accelerate our journey toward self-reliance in defence production," the Raksha Mantri said in Bengaluru.

Aero India will be held from February 10-February 14 at Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka.