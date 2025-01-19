Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested in Thane; confesses to stabbing actor at his residence

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra West, in the early hours of January 16. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Alian, was apprehended in Thane on Sunday and confessed to entering the actor's house and committing the crime

The accused, reportedly an employee at a pub in Thane, was tracked down to a labor camp near a metro construction site at the Hiranandani Estate.

Sources told India Today that the accused is a resident of West Bengal and is known by multiple aliases, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ. Authorities are also probing whether the man is an Indian national or a Bangladeshi using a fake Indian identity.

Following his arrest, the accused was brought to Bandra for questioning about the case. He is scheduled to be presented before a court for police remand on Sunday morning.

The breakthrough came after Mumbai Police launched an extensive manhunt, utilizing CCTV footage that showed the attacker climbing down the stairs of Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Posters featuring his image were distributed across Mumbai and neighboring areas.

The search also led to developments in other states. A suspect in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was detained after being intercepted on the Gyaneshwari Express train by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Acting on a tip from Mumbai Police, the railway authorities had circulated the suspect’s photograph and location details.

In another incident on Saturday, a man was detained in Madhya Pradesh, raising speculation about a possible connection to the stabbing case. However, authorities later clarified that the detention was related to a separate matter and dismissed any link to Saif Ali Khan’s case.

The stabbing incident occurred during what appeared to be a burglary attempt. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and near his spine, as he confronted the intruder in his home. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is now recovering and is out of danger.

As per the complaint filed, the attacker had entered the bedroom of Saif’s younger son, Jehangir (Jeh), when he was spotted by the house help. The commotion alerted other members of the household, including Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif confronted the intruder, resulting in a scuffle during which he sustained the injuries.

The Mumbai Police are set to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Sunday to share additional details about the arrest and the ongoing investigation.



