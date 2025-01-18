Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor claims Rs 36 lakh from insurance company, gets Rs 25 lakh as preauthorisation amount

Sail Ali Khan attack: The health insurance claim form belonging to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was a victim of a violent knife attack at his residence in Bandra West, has been exposed on the microblogging platform X. The actor is presently recuperating at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following severe injuries sustained during a break-in at his upscale residence in Bandra West. Saif Ali Khan holds a policy with Niva Bupa.

It has been disclosed in the leaked document that Saif Ali Khan filed a claim for Rs 35.95 lakh for his medical treatment, of which Rs 25 lakh has already been sanctioned by the insurance provider. Additionally, the document contains sensitive information, such as his member ID, diagnosis, type of room, and anticipated discharge date of January 21.

Based on the information provided in the document, the 54-year-old actor is currently located in the suite room of the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre in Bandra, receiving treatment for an 'injury in unspecified body region' since admission on January 16, 2025. The family initially requested Rs 3,598,700 for the treatment.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance company confirmed the claims and said: “A cashless pre-authorisation request was sent to us upon his hospitalization and we have given approval of an initial amount to start the treatment.”

The company stated that Rs 25 lakh is the initial approved amount for cashless treatment. Any remaining amount after the final bills are received will be settled in accordance with the policy terms and conditions.

“The recent unfortunate incident with actor Saif Ali Khan is deeply concerning. We wish him a speedy and safe recovery. Mr. Khan is one of our policy holders. A cashless pre-authorisation request was sent to us upon his hospitalisation and we have given an approval of an initial amount to start the treatment. Once we receive the final bills post the complete treatment, it will be settled as per policy terms and conditions. We stand with Mr. Khan and his family in this distressing time,” the insurance company said in its statement.

Saif Ali Khan attack update

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds during a burglary attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on the night of January 15-16. According to Khan's public relations team, the assailant attacked him around 2:30 am.

A new video released on Friday shows the suspect entering the building with his face covered and carrying a bag. Police have also taken a statement from actor Kareena Kapoor regarding the incident.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that the attack on Saif Ali Khan was not orchestrated by any underworld gang. He stated, "The detained suspect is not affiliated with any gang. This attack was not carried out by any known criminal network."

May X users have shared the insurance document of the actor. Many users even said that his claim was approved within hours as he is a celebrity.