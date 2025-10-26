Salman Khan Placed on Pakistan’s anti-terror watchlist over Balochistan comment

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been caught in a storm after his recent remark on Balochistan drew sharp reactions in Pakistan. The Pakistani government has allegedly placed him under the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997) — a list meant for individuals suspected of having links to terrorism, as reported by News18.

Being listed under the 4th Schedule allows authorities to keep close watch, restrict movement, and even take legal action if needed. According to reports, the move followed Salman’s comments at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he joined Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to speak about the growing reach of Indian films in the Middle East.

During the talk, Salman said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… everyone is working here."

The actor’s remarks were met with outrage on social media. Soon after the event, a video clip of Salman’s comments began circulating online, quickly drawing widespread attention. While some viewers questioned the intent behind his words, others read deeper meaning into them. Journalist Smita Prakash commented on X, "I don't know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates 'people of Balochistan' from 'people of Pakistan'."

Officials in Islamabad reportedly took offense at Salman mentioning Balochistan separately from Pakistan, viewing it as a slight against the country’s territorial integrity. Surprisingly, his remark has also garnered support from Baloch separatist leaders. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, said the actor’s words had “brought happiness to six crore Baloch people” and described it as “a powerful act of soft diplomacy that strengthens global awareness of our identity.”

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area, accounts for nearly 46% of the country’s territory but only about 6% of its population. Despite being rich in resources, it remains among the poorest regions in Pakistan, with nearly 70% of residents living below the poverty line. Alleged economic neglect, exploitation of natural wealth, and years of military crackdowns have fueled separatist sentiments in the province.

Salman khan has not reacted officially to the controversy yet.