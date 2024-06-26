Sam Pitroda makes a comeback as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

The Indian National Congress on Wednesday reinstated Sam Pitroda as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). Sam Pitroda had previously stepped down from this position in May this year following his controversial statements.

He first advocated the implementation of inheritance tax law in India, and later referred how people in South India "look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese." This triggered a political storm before the Lok Sabha elections drawing serious reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s chief ministers in the Northeast.

Congress distanced itself from his remarks following widespread uproar, deeming them 'unacceptable'.

"The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X.

"Hon'ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," senior leader KC Venugopal said in an official announcement.

Sam Pitroda re-appointed as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/JZNb5P3PCD — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Last week, Pitroda joined the ongoing debate over the possibility of hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said that the EVMs can be manipulated.