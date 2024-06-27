Samajwadi Party wants Sengol to be replaced by Constitution in Lok Sabha; NDA, INDIA leaders clash

Samajwadi Party MP RK Chaudhary demanded the Sengol to be replaced with the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha, leading to a row between the BJP and NDA allies and the Opposition. Chaudhary called the sceptre an "anachronistic symbol of monarchy" in a democratic nation.

In a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chaudhary said, “Sengol means 'Raj Dand'. It also means 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by 'Raja ka danda' or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution."

The Sengol, representing the transfer of power from the Britishers to Indians after Independence, was initially handed to the first prime minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru. The Sengol was installed in the Lok Sabha during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The BJP lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and said that they were “hell-bent” on insulting an integral part of Indian and Tamil culture. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said if the Sengol was a symbol of monarchy then why did Nehru accept it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party has no respect for Indian history and culture. “The remarks of their top leaders on the Sengol are condemnable and indicate their ignorance. It also shows INDI alliance's hatred to Tamil culture in particular," he said, while LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan said that the Congress and its allies always misrepresent historical symbols.

“We wish to educate the ill-informed Samajwadi Party MP that Sengol is a symbol of righteousness, which was banished by Pandit Nehru and is restored to its rightful place today by PM Narendra Modi," said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, defending Chaudhary said that PM Modi also did not bow before the Sengol, which perhaps hinted that he too wants something else.

RJD MP and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti reiterated Chaudhary’s statement and called for the removal of the Sengol to be kept in a museum for people to come and see it.

Bharti’s colleague Manoj Jha also supported Chaudhary and said that the PM himself has the “conduct of the kings” and that the Sengol should be replaced with a copy of the Constitution.