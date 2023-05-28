'Delighted to see Sengol being recognised', says PM Modi after installation of the sceptre in new Parliament building 

After the installation of the historic sceptre ‘Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the presence of Sengol in Parliament illustrates how heritage and progress merge beautifully, giving added inspiration to fulfil people’s aspirations.



Modi took to Twitter to speak about the Sengol and wrote, "Delighted to see Sengol being recognized at the inauguration of the new building of the Indian Parliament. Its august presence illustrates how heritage and progress merge beautifully, giving us added inspiration to fulfil people’s aspirations."

Delighted to see Sengol being recognized at the inauguration of the new building of the Indian Parliament. Its august presence illustrates how heritage and progress merge beautifully, giving us added inspiration to fulfil people’s aspirations. pic.twitter.com/LurlM4opbo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023



The prime minister said the revered Sengol has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day. "In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)," Modi said.



PM Modi, on Saturday, after accepting the Sengol took a dig at Congress and said the 'Sengol' which was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 should have gotten due respect after Independence but it was kept on display as a "walking stick" at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.



While inaugurating the Parliament today, PM Modi said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation. Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress.



“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

