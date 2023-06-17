Sengol with Periyar idol engraved on it to be gifted to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Makkal Samugha Nidhi Pervai, or People's Social Justice Council, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, will be presenting a Sengol of social justice with Periyar's idol engraved on it to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday, a report in India Today said.

More than 30 people, including Samugha Nidhi Pervai President Manoharan and Ganesan, will be presenting the gold-plated Sengol to the newly appointed chief minister of Karnataka. The Sengol will be handed over to Siddaramaiah at around 6 pm at his office.

The council, by gifting the Sengol to the chief minister, wants him to save social justice in the democracy.

In essence, a “Sengol” is a sceptre or wand signifying authority and power. In Tamil culture, it denotes righteousness. In May, PM Narendra Modi installed ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building. The historical sengol from Tamil Nadu was officially used to transact the transfer of power on August 14, 1947.

The government of independent India needed a material signifier of sovereignty after Lord Mountbatten asked Jawaharlal Nehru to select a symbol to symbolise India achieving independence. Here came the idea of the ‘Sengol’.

The then Governor-General of India, C. Rajapogalachari, was consulted by Nehru, and he recommended following the Tamil custom of presenting a spe to a new king upon ascending to power. Rajaji was given the task of developing the sceptre in the tradition of a Chola ‘sengol.

The ceremonial sceptre has been installed next to the Speaker's seat. Before installing it in the new parliament house, Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by high priests of various adheenams or maths in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

Also read: Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer off to a record breaking start, mints nearly Rs 100 cr