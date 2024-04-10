scorecardresearch
Samajwadi Party's manifesto out: Caste census by 2025, old pension scheme, MSP law among key promises  

The Samajwadi Party's manifesto has promised the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for everyone including paramilitary personnel.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Releasing the document, Yadav said the caste census shouldn't be delayed. "We will conduct a caste census by 2025, and based on that, justice and participation for all will be ensured by 2029," he said. 

According to the manifesto, the SP will provide a legal guarantee to MSP (minimum support prices) to the farmers on all crops and that too is to be calculated based on the Swaminathan formula. "Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be launched for everyone including paramilitary personnel. Agniveer policy will be put to an end and again the regular recruitments will be done in the armed forces."

Published on: Apr 10, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
