Samir Modi granted bail by Saket court in alleged rape case on a Rs 5 lakh bail bond

Businessman Samir Modi was granted bail by the Saket District Court on Thursday in an alleged rape case, on a bail bond amount of Rs 5,00,000.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the court had reserved its order on Modi’s bail plea after hearing arguments from both the complainant and the defence. The hearing was conducted in camera, following submissions by senior advocates representing the victim, including Geeta Luthra, Shubham Mahajan, and Ravish Thukral.

Senior advocates representing Samir Modi, Ramesh Gupta, Shailendra Singh, and Surya Pratap Singh, rebutted the complainant’s submissions. Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea, citing that the accused is influential and poses a flight risk.

The FIR against Modi was lodged on September 10, and within five days, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued after he attempted to travel to London on a return ticket. He was detained at the airport on September 18 and handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

On September 19, the court granted a two-day further remand, placing Modi in judicial custody. The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) had extended his custody till October 6 to allow the police to complete the investigation and submit their reports.

The Saket court carefully examined all submissions before granting bail on Thursday. The order allows Modi to be released on a Rs 5 lakh bail bond, ensuring his appearance at future court proceedings while safeguarding the legal process.

This case has drawn significant public attention due to the profile of the accused and the nature of the allegations. The judicial process has followed all legal protocols, including private hearings, extensions of custody, and careful evaluation of arguments from both parties.

With the bail granted, Modi is now out of custody, but the matter remains sub judice, and further hearings will continue as the court proceeds with the trial and evidence evaluation.