Samir Modi's assault case against mother Bina Modi, two others quashed by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed the criminal case against industrialist Bina Modi, her personal security guard Surendra Prasad and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin. The case was related to the alleged assault of her son Samir Modi during a board meeting in 2024. The court's decision came after Samir withdrew his complaint against the three.

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Samir Modi, former executive director of Godfrey Phillips India, appeared through video conference and informed Justice Saurabh Banerjee about the withdrawal. The three had filed a petition seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings after reaching a settlement with Samir. The judge simply stated, "Quashed."

The trial court in Saket had earlier issued summons to the accused to appear on May 7. The case originated from an FIR lodged in June 2024 following an incident at the Godfrey Phillips India office on May 30, 2024. Samir had gone to attend a board meeting as executive director. The prosecution alleged that Prasad stopped him from entering the boardroom on Bina Modi's instructions and assaulted him when he insisted on attending.

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Samir claimed his right index finger was broken in the incident. The complaint stated that the injury required surgery involving the insertion of a screw and wire. The medico-legal certificate described the injury as grievous. CCTV footage was also collected as evidence. Samir further alleged that when he informed Bina Modi about the assault, she told him to sit down and allow the meeting to continue. Bhasin was also said to have insisted that the meeting proceed despite Samir's injuries.

On March 1, 2025, police filed a charge sheet naming Prasad as the prime accused, while clearing Bina Modi and Bhasin due to insufficient evidence. Samir filed a protest petition before the trial court, which found prima facie material against Bina Modi and Bhasin and noted that conspiracy or common intention could be inferred. The judicial magistrate observed that it was for the prosecution to prove the allegations and for the defence to counter them.

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With Samir withdrawing his complaint after a settlement, the high court has quashed the case against all three accused persons.

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