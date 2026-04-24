Major blow to Trump: US court strikes down asylum ban. What it means for migrants

A major legal setback has struck Donald Trump’s immigration agenda after a US federal appeals court ruled that his administration’s sweeping asylum ban at the southern border is illegal. The decision, which upholds a lower court ruling, could reshape how the United States handles migrants seeking protection and reignite a broader debate over presidential powers in immigration policy.

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Court strikes down a key pillar of border policy

In a ruling delivered by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a three-judge panel found that the Trump administration’s executive order suspending asylum access violated existing immigration law.

The court held that the Immigration and Nationality Act guarantees individuals the right to apply for asylum when they reach US soil, and that the president cannot override this statutory protection. Judges concluded that the administration had attempted to create its own system to deny asylum claims — something not permitted under the law.

The ruling effectively blocks enforcement of the policy, which had been central to Trump’s efforts to curb migration at the US-Mexico border.

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What was the asylum ban?

The policy, introduced early in Trump’s second term, sought to suspend asylum access broadly at the southern border by framing migration as a national “invasion.” It aimed to deny entry to migrants unless strict conditions were met, significantly limiting who could even apply for protection.

Critics argued the move bypassed long-standing legal safeguards for people fleeing persecution, while the administration defended it as necessary to control irregular migration and reduce pressure on border systems.

Why the court rejected it

At the heart of the ruling is a fundamental legal principle: US law allows individuals physically present in the country to seek asylum, regardless of how they entered.

The appeals court emphasised:

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The president cannot sidestep Congress by rewriting asylum procedures.

Migrants must be given a chance to apply and be heard.

Executive actions cannot eliminate protections tied to fears of persecution or torture.

One judge partially dissented, suggesting the government retains some authority to regulate asylum — but still must respect core legal protections.

Immediate impact: asylum processing to resume

The decision clears the way for the resumption of asylum processing at the border, reversing one of the strictest barriers imposed in recent years.

Key implications include:

Migrants arriving at the border can once again formally apply for asylum.

Authorities must follow existing legal procedures, including hearings.

Immigration courts and agencies may see a surge in pending cases.

However, the ruling does not mean open borders. Enforcement, detention, and deportation policies remain in place — only the blanket denial of asylum access has been blocked.

Political and legal fallout

The judgment is expected to trigger further legal battles, with the Trump administration likely to appeal. Immigration has remained one of the most contentious issues in US politics, and this ruling adds to a growing list of court challenges to executive actions.

Advocacy groups welcomed the decision as a reaffirmation of humanitarian protections, while supporters of stricter immigration controls argue it limits the executive branch’s ability to respond to border pressures.

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By reaffirming that asylum rights are rooted in statute, not presidential discretion, the court has drawn a clear line: immigration enforcement can be tightened, but legal protections cannot be erased unilaterally.

The case is unlikely to end here. A further appeal — possibly to the US Supreme Court — could determine the long-term future of asylum policy in the United States.