Sandeep Dikshit vs Kejriwal in New Delhi: Congress announces candidates for 21 assembly seats; full list

In what could be a high-stakes political faceoff, the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, former MP and son of the late Sheila Dikshit, against former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav will contest from Badli, Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar.

Full list of Congress candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Narela: Aruna Kumari

Burari: Mangesh Tyagi

Adarsh Nagar: Shivank Singhal

Badli: Devender Yadav

Sultanpur Majra: Jai Kishan

Nangloi Jat: Rohit Chaudhary

Shalimarbagh: Praveen Jain

Wazirpur: Ragini Nayak

Sadar Bazar: Anil Bhardwaj

Chandni Chowk: Mudit Agarwal

Ballimaran: Haroon Yusuf

Tilak Nagar: PS Bawa

Dwarka: Adarsh Shastri

New Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Kasturba Nagar: Abhishek Dutt

Chhatarpur: Rajinder Tanwar

Ambedkar Nagar: Jay Prakash

Greater Kailash: Garvit Singhvi

Patparganj: Anil Kumar

Seelampur: Abdul Rehman

Mustafabad: Ali Mahndi