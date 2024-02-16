Sandeshkhali violence: Women 'who dared to speak' against atrocities faced retaliation, says NCW panel

Sandeshkhali violence latest update: The National Commission for Women (NCW) recently said in its report that its fact-finding team in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali found that women who spoke out against the atrocities were met with retaliation.

Allegations of sexual exploitation and land grabbing against local TMC leaders are emerging from Sandeshkhali. The woman alleged Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the Zila Parishad, is the prime culprit.

Some of these atrocities included property confiscation, "arbitrary arrests of male family members, and future acts of brutality."

As per this report, victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated allegedly by both police officers and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.

"Disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims in Sandeshkhali recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," the NCW report, accessed by India Today, read.

It also mentioned that the Director-General of Police (DGP) allegedly refused to cooperate with the NCW and the Superintendent of Police (SP) allegedly failed to provide any form of escort or assistance to the team.

In a collective statement signed as 'Sandeshkhali Gramvasi', the women recounted the horrors they have faced including harassment, torture and violations of their dignity and rights.

"The gravity of the situation was underscored by an alarming incident wherein an NCW committee member recorded a woman's testimony, only to have the recording deleted as the victim begged for her safety," the NCW report said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in some parts of Sandeshkhali mainly because of the protests by the locals, armed with lathis, against the exploitation allegedly by Shahjahan Sheikh and his men.

Some parts of Sandeshkhali have also experienced internet closures for the past few days.

BJP protests Sandeshkhali atrocities

Soon after the reports of atrocities in Sandeshkhali, BJP's West Bengal unit protested against the TMC and sought action Sheikh Shahjahan.

"Sandeshkhali has shown the way to the whole state. The miscreants have the Chief Minister's support. TMC leaders are helping the miscreants out. That is why the police are not arresting them. Until Shahjahan is arrested, there will be wide protests in the state. The state government is unable to arrest him," Howrah BJP Women's Unit leader Falguni Pathak told Aaj Tak Bangla.

Also Read: 'Mamata needs Sheikh Shahjahan for funding': BJP blasts West Bengal CM over no action against TMC leader

WB Opposition questions TMC, Governor CV Ananda Bose

Commenting on the tense situtation in Sandeshkhali, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said on X (formerly Twitter): "At a time when the locals have mustered up the courage to protest against such atrocities, the Mamata Police have sided with the TMC goons. They have imposed Section 144 to quell the protests and have teamed up with the goons to attack the protestors at their homes in the darkness of the night."

On February 11, Adhikari also gave the West Bengal CV Ananda Bose a 24-hour ultimatum to intervene in Sandeshkhali. He also slammed the TMC and called it a "rapist party", saying it was the only one responsible for the current violence.

"TMC is a rapist party. All BJP leaders have been arrested. No other party has any role in it but the TMC," Adhikari said.

Sandeshkhali location

Sandeshkhali is located on one of the thousand islands created by the Sundarbans, the Ganga-Brahmaputra delta system. The NCW report is of particular concern because the Sundarbans are shared by India and Bangladesh. The area is infested with illegal trafficking of humans, cattle, currency and livestock.

Also Read: Sandeshkhali protest: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar injured during lathicharge, hospitalised