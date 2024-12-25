Sandhya theater tragedy: Allu Arjun, 'Pushpa 2' team pledge Rs 2 crore to support injured child

Actor Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind on Wednesday said that Rs 2 crore will be given to support the child who got injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2'. Aravind met the child today at a hospital.

"After speaking to the doctors, we are very happy to know that the boy is recovering," the actor's father said. "To support him and his family, we have decided to give an amount of Rs 2 crore - Rs 1 crore has been given by Allu Arjun, Rs 50 lakhs given by the producers, and 50 lakhs by the director. This amount is being handed over to Dil Raju, Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation."

On Tuesday, the Telangana Police questioned the top Telugu actor in the stampede case. The police asked Allu Arjun if he was aware that authorities had denied permission for his visit to the theatre that screened 'Pushpa-2' and also if he knew about the tragic death of a woman in the stampede during the premiere.

During the interrogation, the actor was also asked about the sequence of events, and his private security, with the police alleging that bouncers allegedly pushed his fans leading to the stampede. The interrogation was focused on Allu Arjun's entry into the theatre, exit and role of bouncers in crowd control near the star, sources close to the development told PTI.

The actor held a press conference on December 21, describing the stampede incident as purely accidental and denied the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the "roadshow" before the film screening. Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa 2' star refuted the allegations, saying it was not a procession or a roadshow.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was injured. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.