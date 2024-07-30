Sarabjot Singh's father celebrates son's Olympic win by serving langar at Gurdwara 

Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh's father, Jatinder Singh Hansweral, announced plans to visit the gurdwara and attend a langar (community meal) to celebrate his son's Olympic medal win.

Sarabjot won bronze in the mixed 10-meter air pistol along with Manu Bhakar at the Chateauroux Shooting Range, defeating Korea's Wonho Lee and Jin Ye Oh 16-10 in an event that secured India's second medal at the 2024 Olympics.

"There were two matches; in one of the matches, he had lost. The second match was the mixed event with Manu Bhaker, and he won bronze there. My son has won the medal. Congratulations to all the people of Ambala and the villagers. I will go straight to the Gurdwara first and do langar, and then I will go home. I have even called my friends, and everyone is reaching our home," India Today quoted Jatinder Singh as saying.

Last Saturday, Sarabjot failed to reach the final of the men’s 10-meter air pistol event, losing to Germany’s Robin Walter by 10 shots alone. Sarabjot was unable to control his tears. But later that evening, an important call from his father turned out to be pivotal.

After the qualifying round, he bravely shared his disappointment, stating, “I had an off day, but I will take this experience forward and work on my

technique.”

Sarabjot's achievement in the mixed event was largely due to Jatinder Singh's encouraging comments, which helped him restore his composure and focus. Jatinder Singh reflected on his son's journey, which began at a shooting camp in a nearby village in 2014.

Sarabjot initially trained under coach Shakti Rana with limited resources, sharing a gun with more than 30 other trainees. In 2016, after the first academy closed, Shooters Terrace Academy in Ambala Cantt, he continued his training under coach Abhishek Rana. The journey had major challenges, like cycling to a friend’s house to catch a bus to Ambala Cantt due to a lack of direct transport from his village.

This marks Sarabjot's first Olympic medal, while Manu Bhaker's second medal these games. She also became the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, having previously earned bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.