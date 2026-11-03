'Saving lives beyond borders': Iran thanks India for rescuing 20 sailors from Somali pirates

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"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates," the embassy said.

"We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders," it added.

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The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates. We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders. This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew. — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 3, 2026

How India rescued the Iranian sailors

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According to the Ministry of Defence, Azini was hijacked by armed pirates off Somalia's northeastern coast in late October. It was feared that the vessel could be used as a "mother ship" to launch further attacks on commercial shipping.

The Indian Navy deployed a warship, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, to locate and track the vessel. After sustained surveillance, naval forces restricted its movement and prevented its escape.

The operation also involved the Indian Air Force, which deployed a C-17 aircraft to airdrop Marine Commandos for the rescue mission.

The commandos subsequently secured the vessel and freed all 20 crew members without any casualties or injuries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Navy for the operation, which took place more than 3,000 km from Mumbai.

'Testament to friendship between Iran and India'

The Iranian Embassy said the operation demonstrated the close relationship between the two countries.

"This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew," the embassy said.