SBI shares gain ahead of Q2 results: Key expectations, earnings preview

"Credit growth is seen at 3.8 per cent QoQ, led by broad-based growth in SME, corporate, agri, and Xpress credit. Expect deposit growth at 4.4 per cent QoQ. Expect steady credit cost and RoA trajectory excluding one-offs," MOFSL said.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects operating profit for SBI to grow 5 per cent YoY. It noted that the base quarter included one-off stake sale of YES Bank.

"We are building in 13 per cent YoY NII growth, led by 18 per cent YoY loan growth. NIM likely to be flat qoq with negligible impact from FCNR deposits mobilized. We are building in slower fee income growth and accounting for the stake sale gains from the NSE," it said.

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Kotak said slippages may come in at 1.1 per cent of loans but no fresh concerns are likely in any portfolio for the bank.

"We are likely to see lower recovery and upgrades as well. Key discussion would NIM progression for the quarter," it said.