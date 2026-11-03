SBI shares gain ahead of Q2 results: Key expectations, earnings preview

State Bank of India is all set to report a double digit rise in net profit at Rs 22,621 crore for the September quarter, consensus data compiled by Bloomberg on 26 analyst estimates suggested. As per estimates, net interest income (NII) is seen coming in at Rs 48,570 crore, provisions for the quarter are estimated at Rs 5,559 crore, while gross non-performing assets are seen at 1.45 per cent of total advances. Analysts see return on assets (RoA) may come in at 1.18 per cent. Tier 1 ratio is estimated at 14.3 per cent. Capital adequacy ratio is pegged at 16 per cent. Ahead of its earnings, SBI shares were up 1.06 per cent at Rs 997.50.
MOFSL said net interest margin (NIM) for SBI may dip 3 basis points (bps) sequentially to 2.83 per cent only amid lower quantum of FCNR(B) mobilised as a percentage of its deposits.
It said provisioning buffers could be strengthened with gains from SBI MF and NSE stake sale.