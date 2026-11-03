Vedanta clarifies on Odisha land allotment issue; check stock reaction

It also stated, "Pursuant to the demerger, these land parcels form part of the aluminium undertaking transferred to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML). However, pending completion of the formalities for transfer/endorsement of the underlying lease deeds in favour of VAML, the leasehold rights continue to stand in the name of Vedanta Limited (VEDL)."

Vedanta added, "There have been exchanges of correspondence between IDCO (Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) and the Company regarding alleged non-utilisation of the subject land, to which the Company has responded from time to time and appropriate steps are being taken in relation to resumption/re-allotment of the subject land."

The company also said, "Considering the limited extent of the land and the fact that the matter has no impact on the operations, the matter is not considered material."

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Vedanta further stated, "We wish to reiterate that the Company is and will continue to comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and keep the stock exchange(s) duly informed of all material information / events, including price sensitive information(s), in accordance with the applicable provisions."

Meanwhile, Vedanta shares traded marginally lower on Tuesday. At the last check, the stock was down 0.22 per cent at Rs 245.10.