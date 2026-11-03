"This should sustain premium valuations, we believe," said Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage said strong CAGR trumps cyclicality: NSE has delivered a normalized profit CAGR of 19% over the past 14 years and 25% over the past 10 years.

The brokerage expects revenue and normalized PAT CAGRs of 15% over F27e-F29e, inflecting higher from a tepid 6% normalized PAT CAGR over F24-F27e.

Morgan Stanley expects market share in index options to stabilise. "We see opportunities for revenue diversifications but timing and quantification remain tough to predict," said the global brokerage.

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"Our Sep-27 price target implies 41x Sep-28 P/E (vs 36x NTM P/E at current price), supported by peer valuations and a DCF assuming a 15% 15-year PAT CAGR. Risks include a fall in trading revenues, adverse regulation and market share loss," added the brokerage.

Global investment bank Jefferies has initiated coverage on NSE stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,085 apiece.

Indian exchanges offer a hedge against volatility, the global investment bank said, adding that NSE's dependence on options is overstated. New opportunities are underappreciated but offer upside, Jefferies said.

Macquarie too has a bullish stance on the NSE stock. The global brokerage suggested an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,965.

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PL Capital has an 'Accumulate' rating on the NSE stock with a target of Rs 1,950, while Emkay Global has a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,050. Asian Markets Securities has a target price on the scrip at Rs 2,170.

Meanwhile, the NSE stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 1814.50 today ahead of Q2 earnings. Market cap of NSE rose to Rs 4.49 lakh crore.