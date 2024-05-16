SC dismisses ED's objection to Arvind Kejriwal's statement, 'if you press lotus button, I will go to jail.'

In today's hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Enforcement Directorate Arrest, the Supreme Court has rejected the ED's objection to a statement made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The statement in question, where Kejriwal allegedly urged voters to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to avoid him going to jail on June 2, was met with criticism from the ED.

Related Articles

During the court proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took aim at Kejriwal, highlighting his statement regarding the election symbol of the broom. "He says if you go for broom (election symbol), I won't have to go to jail," Mehta remarked.

In response, Kejriwal's lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, expressed surprise at Mehta's comments. He said, "I didn't think he'd say this. If he goes into...I can file affidavit about highest Minister of this country."

The Supreme Court, however, stood firm on its decision regarding an interim bail granted to Kejriwal, emphasising that no exceptions were made in the case. "We have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified," the SC stated. Despite the ED's objections and the heated exchange in court, the SC refused to entertain the concerns raised about Kejriwal's statement.

Delhi CM made the staement in a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra where appealed to the voters that he will go to jail if they press the 'lotus' button, which is the party symbol of BJP.

The AAP convenor was granted interim bail last on May 10 by the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for over a month, taking into account his involvement with the Delhi excise policy case.

The top court has granted him bail until June 1, which is the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, and he is required to surrender to the ED right on the next day, i.e. June 2. Kejriwal will be in jail on the result day of the Lok Sabha election on June 4.