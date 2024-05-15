'If you press lotus button...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to voters on Lok Sabha Elections outcome

In a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the voters that he will go to jail if they press the 'lotus' button, which is the party symbol of BJP.

Appealing to the voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal said, "I made all the medicines free in Delhi, but when I went to jail... I am sugar patient and take 52 units of insulin daily... when I was in Tihar Jail, they didn't give me insulin for 15 days. If you push Lotus (BJP symbol) button, I will go to the jail and if you push broom (AAP symbol) button, I'll not have to go jail again."

Related Articles

During the roadshow, Delhi CM was accompanied by AAP's candidate from Lok Sabha, Sushil Gupta.

Further taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal also said that the BJP sent him to jail because it was afraid of him.

"On March 16, elections were announced. On March 21, they sent me to jail. This means they wanted Kejriwal not to campaign. They are scared of Kejriwal."

This was Kejriwal's first visit to Haryana after being released on bail.



The AAP convenor was granted interim bail last on May 10 by the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for over a month, taking into account his involvement with the Delhi excise policy case.

The top court has granted him bail until June 1, which is the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, and he is required to surrender to the ED right on the next day, i.e. June 2. Kejriwal will be in jail on the result day of the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase general election on May 25.

(with inputs from PTI)