Scorching reality: India emerges as world’s hottest zone amid extreme heatwave

India has emerged as one of the hottest regions on the planet this season, with multiple cities consistently topping global temperature charts — an alarming signal of intensifying climate extremes across South Asia.

Over the past weeks, several parts of north and central India have recorded exceptionally high temperatures, placing them ahead of traditionally hotter regions in West Asia and Africa. Cities across states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have seen daytime highs breaching the 45°C mark, with some localities inching closer to 47°C.

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The early arrival and intensity of the heatwave have surprised meteorologists, as such extreme conditions are typically associated with peak summer months of May and June.

What’s driving the extreme heat?

Weather experts point to a combination of factors behind India’s dominance on the global heat map. A strong high-pressure system over the region has suppressed cloud formation, allowing uninterrupted solar radiation to heat the land surface. Additionally, dry winds from desert regions have further intensified the heat.

Daily Weather Briefing (25.04.2026)



Heat wave conditions likely over northwest & central India during next 3 days and abate thereafter.



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For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/wV5bB4nhOG#HeatWave… pic.twitter.com/jd80l5eLIJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 25, 2026

Long-term climate change is amplifying these patterns. Rising global temperatures have made heatwaves more frequent, longer-lasting, and more severe. Urban heat island effects in densely populated cities are compounding the situation, pushing temperatures even higher in metropolitan areas.

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Impact on daily life & economy

The soaring temperatures are already affecting millions. Power demand has surged as households and businesses ramp up cooling usage, raising concerns about electricity shortages. Water scarcity is also emerging as a pressing issue in several regions.

Outdoor workers — particularly in construction, agriculture, and delivery services — face heightened health risks, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Hospitals have reported a rise in heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children.

The agricultural sector, too, is under stress. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can damage crops, reduce yields, and disrupt planting cycles, potentially impacting food prices in the months ahead.

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Government response & advisories

Authorities have issued heatwave alerts across multiple states, urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Schools in some regions have adjusted timings or declared early summer vacations to protect students.

Emergency measures, including water distribution, cooling centers, and public awareness campaigns, are being rolled out to mitigate the impact.

Scientists warn that India’s current position at the top of the global heat chart may not be an anomaly but part of a broader trend. As climate change accelerates, South Asia is expected to face increasingly severe heatwaves, testing infrastructure, public health systems, and economic resilience.