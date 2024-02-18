Security increased in Kashmir for PM Modi's visit to J-K on Feb 20

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday, security forces in Kashmir have been placed on high alert. Police and paramilitary units are engaged in random vehicle checks at numerous locations in the city and surrounding areas, as reported by officials on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, special inspection points, including those at entry and exit locations, have been established at various sites across the city, according to officials.

Despite the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the Jammu region, security forces in the valley have been placed on high alert. This heightened state of alertness aims to prevent any potential subversive activities by terrorists during the Prime Minister's significant visit to the Union Territory, as per the officials.

Marking his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in his current term, Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to unveil a series of development projects during his upcoming visit. These projects encompass the inauguration of the AIIMS hospital in Jammu, the world's highest railway bridge spanning the Chenab River, and the Devika River project in Udhampur.

During the visit, it is expected that Modi will remotely initiate the inaugural train on the Sangaldan-Baramulla rail link and subsequently address a public rally in Jammu later in the day.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, conducted a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess the situation in the valley. The meeting witnessed the presence of senior officers from diverse security agencies, including the police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF, and state and central intelligence agencies, as per a police spokesman.

The primary goal of the meeting was to conduct a thorough evaluation and enhancement of security arrangements "anticipating visits by VVIPs to the Union Territory of J&K, as well as other upcoming events."

Emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between security requirements and the seamless execution of events, IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi, instructed officers to maintain increased vigilance, especially during nighttime, to mitigate the potential threats posed by terrorists.

Birdi highlighted the necessity of enhancing intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations. He urged officers to minimize the likelihood of untoward incidents by reinforcing security measures at vulnerable points, particularly during significant events.

"Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets," PTI quoted the spokesman as saying.

The IGP issued clear instructions to enhance security measures, including surprise checkpoints, in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar. This involves round-the-clock patrolling and an increased presence at entry and exit points throughout the district.

Emphasizing the significance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the IGP highlighted the need to be particularly vigilant due to heightened security concerns during events.

"Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent the potential terror activities," he added.

