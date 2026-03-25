Seeing new LPG refill rules online? Govt says nothing has changed

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Wednesday clarified that there has been no revision in LPG refill booking timelines, countering claims circulating on social media that suggested stricter waiting periods for different categories of consumers.

The ministry reiterated that refill booking timelines remain unchanged: 25 days in urban areas, and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type.

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“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections,” the ministry added.

“It is clarified that no such changes have been made,” the ministry said.

Taking note of certain news reports and social media posts claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines, the Government has clarified that no such changes have been made.



The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged and continue to be:

✅ 25 days in urban areas

✅ 45… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 25, 2026

The clarification comes even as users shared posts online flagging delays in refill eligibility. In one such post, a user said, “On paper, the timelines may remain unchanged, but in reality, many people are not receiving LPG refills on time, and there’s uncertainty about when deliveries will actually arrive.” The user added that in places like Kerala, “several restaurants in various cities are already affected and even forced to shut down due to supply issues.”

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On paper, the timelines may remain unchanged, but in reality, many people are not receiving LPG refills on time, and there’s uncertainty about when deliveries will actually arrive. Instead of repeatedly assuring that everything is normal, it would help to look closely at the… pic.twitter.com/Z8WKuGPY91 — Zyranth (@_Creer_sonador) March 25, 2026

The post also showed a message to a consumer stating: “Cannot Proceed! Dear valued customer, your last refill was delivered on 02-MAR-2026. Your next available booking date for a refill is 07-APR-2026.”

Responding to such claims, the ministry said, “Taking note of certain news reports and social media posts claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines, the Government has clarified that no such changes have been made.”

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Urging consumers not to panic, it added, “Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills,” and said “adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern.”

Why LPG supply concerns have surfaced

The concerns come amid a disruption triggered by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has severely impacted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route that carries a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

India depends on imports for around 60% of its LPG consumption, with nearly 90% of these supplies typically routed through the Gulf region via Hormuz. Disruptions in this corridor have led to delays, reduced cargo movement, and logistical bottlenecks, with tanker traffic dropping sharply and several ships stranded or rerouted.