'Seems to have lost her mental balance at the moment', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Mamata; dares Rahul to visit Kolkata, Ayodhya

Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He said that Banerjee had a conflict with the Left in Bengal, which she managed to resolve, but now she is bothered by the increasing support base of the BJP.

"Mamata Banerjee seems to have lost her mental balance at the moment. She had a conflict with the Leftists in Bengal and managed to resolve it, but now she is troubled by the increasing support for the BJP. If anyone mentions Ram or Sanatan in her presence, she gets irritated," Acharya Krishnam said.

He also said that Banerjee will have to answer the people of West Bengal on what exactly transpired in the state-run hospital on the fateful night and how did the authorities behave with the victim's parents after the incident.

The expelled Congress leader further said that the TMC chief will have to answer the people on why there was a "conspiracy" to destroy critical evidence in the case.

"Come forward, what is that you want to hide? You are a respected leader, I also respect you. Didi, the one who died was also someone's daughter, someone's sister just like you," Acharya Krishnam requested.

Not only this, he also dared Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to visit Kolkata and Ayodhya. Taking shots at the Lok Sabha LoP , he wrote on X: "It's fine to visit Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi ji, but when will you go to Ayodhya and Kolkata? Or will you just get irritated when asked questions?"

His post on X came after Rahul Gandhi refused to answer journalists' questions on the Kolkata rape and murder case. Previously, he said that the opposition demanded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the Hathras incident but there has been no such demand for Mamata's resignation over the Kolkata horror.

He said at the time that the opposition leaders are only concerned about their vote bank and were also silent on the Ayodhya case.