Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS resident doctors to continue strike; provide OPD services at Jantar Mantar

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, said in a statement that they would continue their strike and continue the suspension of a range of services and activities. It, however, said that the resident doctors would provide OPD services at Jantar Mantar from 11 am.

Doctors and resident doctors from across the country took out protests and demonstrations after a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered, and her body was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall.

“The Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, extends its sincere gratitude to the Supreme Court for its suo motu cognizance and recent verdict concerning RG Kar MC&H and related issues. We appreciate the court’s attention to the pressing issues affecting our healthcare professionals,” the association said in a statement.

The RDA took the decision during their GBM. “The action includes suspending academic activities, elective OPDs, ward services, and OT services while maintaining emergency services, ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency OT,” it said.

The association said that to express their solidarity with the residents of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as well as to demonstrate their commitment to patient care, they would provide OPD services from Jantar Mantar starting from 11:00 am onwards.

“We urge for enhanced safety and security measures for healthcare professionals, given the persistent and escalating violence against us. Our collective action calls for immediate attention to the implementation of an ordinance to ensure the safety and security of all healthcare members,” it said.

The AIIMS RDA had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for a central law via an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions nationwide. They have also urged for the restoration of law and order at RG Kar. They stressed that hospitals are sanctuaries where healing and hope are nurtured. The RDA called for strong and uniform laws to safeguard those who serve the nation.