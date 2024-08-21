Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI likely to conduct ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's polygraph test

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The central agency is currently questioning Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the state-run hospital.

Related Articles

Sandip Ghosh had resigned two days after the incident. He has been questioned by the CBI several times. An official told newswire PTI that the agency is considering a polygraph test on Ghosh because there were discrepancies in some of his replies.

He added that the officials have questioned Ghosh on his role after getting the news of the trainee doctor's death, the person he contacted after this, and why he allegedly made the parents wait for around 3 hours before they finally got to see the body.

The former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal was also questioned on the renovation of rooms opposite the seminar hall where the victim's body was discovered.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court raised questions on Ghosh's role in the case. While hearing the suo motu case on the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, the top court said that the principal tried to pass off the case as that of suicide.

The apex court further questioned him for not allowing the victim's parents to see her body. The Supreme Court further said it seems that the crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR was filed until late at night, indicating that this is a clear case of murder.

Not only this, the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities at the state-run hospital during Ghosh's tenure from 2021-2024.

The SIT has been asked to submit its first report to the Mamata Banerjee-led state government within a month. On August 9, the body of the trainee doctor with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department.

Following this, a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested in connection with the case. The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police last week on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.