Senior finance ministry official killed, wife injured after BMW hits motorcycle

A senior official from the Union Ministry of Finance, Navjyot Singh, died after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Sunday. Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, sustained fatal injuries. His wife and the two BMW occupants were also injured.

Police said Singh and his wife were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and had stopped at Karnataka Bhawan before the incident. The collision caused traffic disruptions, which were resolved after authorities cleared the vehicles.

Police received multiple control room calls about traffic congestion near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. Officers arrived to find a BMW X5 lying sideways and a motorcycle near the divider. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the BMW when it struck the motorcycle from behind.

Singh and his wife were transported to a hospital in a taxi by the BMW occupants, residents of Gurugram, who also sustained injuries. Singh later succumbed to his injuries, while his wife, 50, remains under treatment.

Both vehicles have been seized. Forensic experts and a crime team examined the site. A senior police officer stated, "The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance. An FIR is being registered in the matter and an investigation is underway." Police noted that statements from the BMW occupants are pending as both are hospitalised.

Singh's son told news agency PTI, "They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur.” He also alleged negligence by hospital authorities, claiming his mother waited in the lobby despite her condition, while the BMW driver's husband was admitted immediately.

Singh's son added, "Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain." He said, "My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated and so are we."

Central Secretariat Services Forum President Udit Arya expressed condolences in a message posted on X, stating, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjyot Singh sir who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time."