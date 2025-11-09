Serve responsibly or shut down: Gurugram bars face legal heat over drunk driving cases. All about the new BNS rule here

Bars and restaurants in Gurugram have been told to serve responsibly or face consequences. Under a new order from the city police, any establishment found letting intoxicated customers drive home will now be held liable.

The rule, enforced under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), aims to curb the growing menace of drunk driving in the city.

Advertisement

The directive makes it compulsory for bars and liquor-serving outlets to keep a close watch on their patrons and step in when someone has had too much to drink. They must deploy staff to monitor customers, arrange cabs or drivers when needed, and display visible warnings about the dangers and legal consequences of drunk driving.

“Notices had already been sent out to establishments across the city asking them to deploy staff who will monitor customers and arrange cabs or drivers if they see them intoxicated and drinking for long,” said Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, as reported by Times of India.

The order follows instructions from Haryana DGP O.P. Singh, who has directed police across the state to ensure strict compliance. “Failure to comply will result in strict action against the particular facility,” a police official said. Establishments ignoring the rule could face fines, suspension of their bar license, or even criminal action under the BNSS.

Advertisement

Officials say the move comes after a sharp rise in fatal road crashes linked to speeding and drunk driving. Gurugram has already recorded 345 deaths and over 580 injuries in road accidents this year. Some of the city’s most dangerous stretches include NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension Road.

The police commissioner also flagged a disturbing trend involving flashy, high-performance vehicles often seen performing stunts on city roads. “The choice of vehicles reflects the mindset. People who drive Thar perform stunts on the roads,” Arora said, referring specifically to Mahindra Thar SUVs and Royal Enfield Bullets, which he linked to unruly behaviour.

Police patrols and checkpoints are now being stepped up near major nightlife zones such as Cyber Hub, MG Road, and Golf Course Road, where late-night drinking and rash driving cases are common. Officers will conduct more frequent breathalyser checks and impound vehicles driven under the influence.

Advertisement

To strengthen road safety, Gurugram Traffic Police has also teamed up with Google Maps to introduce real-time traffic alerts. The feature, now active on 129 major roads, warns drivers of accident-prone zones and displays applicable speed limits.

“The goal is to reduce road accidents and raise awareness about traffic rules,” said DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Mohan.