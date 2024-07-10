scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Setback for AAP: Sitting MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP

Feedback

Setback for AAP: Sitting MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP

Kartar Singh Tanwar won from the Chhatarpur assembly seat in 2015 and 2020.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP

In a blow to the AAP, its sitting MLA from Kartar Singh Tanwar Chhatarpur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Tanwar won from the Chhatarpur assembly seat in 2015 and 2020. He joined the saffron party months before the assembly elections in the national capital. The assembly election is due in the city early next year. 

Earlier today, AAP's former MLA Raj Kumar Anand joined the BJP. Anand, who hails from the Dalit community, was a minister in the city government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and quit the party over the issue of corruption after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case.

The former MLA from Patel Nagar seat joined the BJP along with his wife Veena Anand, also a former legislator. He joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Arun Singh.

Published on: Jul 10, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement