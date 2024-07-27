Setback for Ajit Pawar: NCP MLC Babajani Durrani to rejoin Sharad Pawar’s faction

In a major setback for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Assembly polls, MLC Babajani Durrani is set to return to Sharad Pawar’s NCP due to disagreements with the BJP and Shiv Sena. His term ends on Saturday. On Friday, Durrani’s son Junaid met with NCP (SP) President Jayant Patil in Parbhani to request an election ticket for his father from Pathri.

आज सकाळी रामा हॉटेल छत्रपती संभाजीनगर(औरंगाबाद) येथे आदरणीय माझे नेते शरदचंद्रजी पवार साहेबांसोबत प्रदीर्घ चर्चा झाली. आज दुपारी 2 वाजता राष्ट्रवादी भवन संभाजीनगर येथे पवार साहेबांच्या उपस्थितीत 'राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष-शरदचंद्र पवार' पक्षात माझा प्रवेश होणार आहे. pic.twitter.com/pN1FSmcnO3 — Babajani Durrani (@babajanidurrani) July 27, 2024

Patil promised to discuss the request with MVA partners. This comes after a meeting between Patil and Durrani on Thursday. Durrani explained, “Ideologically, NCP doesn’t align with BJP and Shiv Sena, making it hard to adjust.”

Junaid pointed out their unwavering loyalty to Sharad Pawar, even though they are not physically together. Jayant Patil recognized their dedication and committed to discussing their situation during seat-sharing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Gokul Zirwal, the son of NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal, expressed his wish to challenge his father in the elections if NCP (SP) provides him with the opportunity.