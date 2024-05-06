Setback for Kavitha: Delhi court denies bail in excise policy case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the ED and CBI cases related to the excise policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja rejected the bail petitions filed by Kavitha in the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI had arrested Kavitha on April 11.

On March 15, the ED arrested the BRS leader from Hyderabad, following allegations that she was involved in the liquor scam. The money laundering case against Kavitha was based on a case registered by the CBI. The central agency alleged that the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22 was manipulated to favour certain businessmen from the South.