Setback for Mahua Moitra: Delhi HC dismisses plea to restrain BJP's Nishikant Dubey from making bribery charge 

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed former TMC MP Mahua Moitra's application, seeking direction to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from making, posting, publishing, uploading, distributing any content stating that she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, according to news agency ANI.

In October last year, Nishikant Dubey accused the TMC leader of asking questions in Parliament "in exchange for cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. He had cited advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's letter which mentioned "irrefutable evidence" of the alleged exchange between Moitra and Hiranandani.

Hiranandani submitted a letter before the Ethics Committee of Parliament, claiming that Moitra had shared her Parliamentary login ID and password so that he could "post questions on her behalf".

Later, Moitra, while speaking exclusively to India Today, admitted that she had given her Parliament login ID and password to Hiranandani to have someone in his office type in the questions to be asked in Lok Sabha.

The Ethics Committee of Parliament looked into the allegations and found Mahua Moitra guilty of accepting money in lieu of asking certain questions in Parliament. The Ethics Committee, in its report, recommended her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament.

In December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House passed a motion that supported her expulsion as a Member of Parliament. "This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP," Speaker Om Birla said.