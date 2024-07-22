Setback to Bihar: Centre rules out special status to any states; RJD hits out at JDU, Nitish Kumar

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday ruled out the special status to Bihar. Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha that currently, no additional states are being granted special category status as the Constitution does not provide for such a categorisation.

He added that the National Development Council (NDC) granted the Special Category Status for plan assistance to some states characterised by a number of features due to which special consideration was exercised.

These features include hilly and difficult terrain, low population density and/or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic location with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness as well as non-viable nature of state finances.

"The decision was taken based on an integrated consideration of all the factors listed above and the peculiar situation of the State. Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March, 2012," the Minister of State said.

Chaudhary added: "The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out. The case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out."

This was one of the core demand of the Janata Dal (United), BJP's key ally in the Centre. During an all-party meet, the demand for special category status for Bihar came from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as the opposition INDIA bloc.

BJP allies -- Sanjay Kumar Jha of the JD(U) and Union minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also sought the special status. Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also joined in the chorus.

With the Centre ruling out any plans to grant special status to Bihar, RJD has hit out at the JDU. "Nitish Kumar and JDU leaders must enjoy the fruits of power at the Centre and continue their drama politics on special post," RJD's post on X read.