'Will give tickets to 40 women leaders...': Prashant Kishor's bold step for Bihar assembly elections in 2025

Bihar is gearing up for its upcoming assembly elections in 2025, and political strategist Prashant Kishor has already set the stage for his party, Jan Suraaj. Speaking to reporters, Kishor announced that Jan Suraaj will give tickets to 40 women leaders in the upcoming elections.

Prashant Kishor mentioned that no party has ever had 30 women MLAs in the state assembly. He stressed the importance of finding capable female candidates across Bihar's districts. "In Jan Suraaj, we believe that at least one female leader should contest the election in every district. It is our collective responsibility to identify women who can effectively contribute to society and represent their districts," he added.

Kishor was critical of superficial promises regarding women's representation. He emphasized that mere talk of forming a women’s front or offering 30 to 50 percent reservation without a solid plan is misleading. "If someone says that they will give 30 to 50 percent reservation, it is not true. The reality is far from these claims," Kishor asserted.

Kishor firmly announced that the initiative to uphold women's representation would be enshrined in the Jan Suraaj party's constitution to ensure its unwavering commitment. He proposed that every district should have at least one female leader running for office under Jan Suraaj. "I am putting this proposal in front of all Biharis: at least one woman leader should be given an opportunity. If there are two capable women in a district, both should be promoted. This principle will be part of Jan Suraaj's constitution," Kishor declared.

He encouraged the identification and promotion of women leaders who can make a positive impact. "We need to find and support women who can work for the betterment of society," he said.