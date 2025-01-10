Sharad Pawar praises RSS amid reports of reunion with nephew Ajit: 'We too should have such a cadre'

In a shocker, NCP (SP) supremo and Maharashtra politics veteran Sharad Pawar praised the BJP's ideological progenitor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a meeting with his party workers.

Pawar Sr urged them to build a base of workers with an unflinching commitment towards the ideology of BR Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and first Maharashtra CM Yeshwantrao Chavan.

Related Articles

“We, too, should have such a cadre base which is committed to ideology of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, BR Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan,” Pawar said.

In a rare praise for the BJP's ideological progenitor, Pawar said that the RSS has a committed worker base who show unwavering loyalty to its ideology and do not deviate from their path come what may.

Talking about the NCP (SP)'s shock failure in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi became complacent after the success in the Lok Sabha elections whereas the ruling Mahayuti went back to the drawing board and took steps to reverse the losses in the Parliamentary polls.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections in November 2024, the NCP (SP) managed to win just 10 out of the total 86 seats contested. The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, however, surprised critics and won 41 of the total 59 seats contested.

He further said that the party failed to convince the OBCs of what they did for their upliftment.

He also indicated that the NCP (SP)'s organisation will be overhauled to strengthen the party. Sharad Pawar's surprise praise for RSS comes amid speculations of the veteran's possible reunion with his nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Murmurs of a possible reunion between the two gathered steam when Ajit Pawar's mother Ashatai Pawar told reporters that she prayed for the Pawar family to reunite. Later, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said that party leaders have always considered Pawar to be their deity.

"We may have taken a separate political path, but we have always had respect for Pawar saheb. If there is a unification in the Pawar family, we will be very happy,” said Patel.