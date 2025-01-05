'20 lakh names may be dropped': Maharashtra set to review beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Maharashtra government is set to review the list of 2.63 crore beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and exclude those already availing benefits from other welfare schemes, The New Indian Express reported on Sunday.

This move comes just a month after the Mahayuti alliance secured a massive electoral mandate in the state. Political analysts believe that the Ladki Bahin scheme played a significant role in the alliance’s victory.

Launched in August last year by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, the Ladki Bahin scheme provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women. During the assembly election campaign, former Chief Minister Shinde had pledged to increase this assistance to Rs 2,100 if re-elected.

The Women and Child Development and Welfare Department estimates that over 20 lakh beneficiaries may be removed from the scheme due to overlapping benefits with other programs. "These beneficiaries are also listed under Namo Shetkari and direct benefit schemes. We decided to drop these beneficiaries and give the benefits to those who really deserve it," Aditi Tatkare, the Women and Child Development and Welfare Minister, was quoted as saying by TNIE.

Tatkare further explained, “If under any scheme, the amount is less than what a woman is getting under Ladki Bahin, then a matching amount will be given. If it is more than the amount under Ladki Bahin, the beneficiaries’ names will be dropped. We have to do this exercise to tighten the rules so that genuine beneficiaries can avail of the benefits.”

The government has also decided to remove beneficiaries whose combined annual family income exceeds Rs 2.50 lakh. A senior government official clarified the intent behind the scrutiny and said the government is not dropping genuine beneficiaries. "But we want to ensure that honest taxpayers’ money is not given to those who do not need it."

In the scrutiny, the department observed that many applicants were misusing the scheme by exploiting its loopholes. "We are trying to plug the loopholes. The scheme was launched with a purpose to extend the benefits to women who genuinely need it."

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole accused the Mahayuti government of using the scheme for electoral gains. “The scheme was launched hurriedly to get electoral benefits. Then CM Eknath Shinde had said that the Ladki Bahin scheme is for all women and there won’t be any scrutiny while extending the benefit to needy and poor women," Patole said.

